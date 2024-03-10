Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 869 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $245.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

