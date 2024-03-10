Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 8,831 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. ONEOK comprises 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $77.16. 2,111,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

