Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,058 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,147,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142,616 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.4% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,172,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,309. The company has a market capitalization of $542.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $190.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

