Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,489 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.43. 3,673,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $358.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

