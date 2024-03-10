Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Makes New $194,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $223.46. The stock had a trading volume of 860,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.26 and a 200 day moving average of $189.26. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

