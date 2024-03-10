Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,624 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,109. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

