SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $71.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

