SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 9th Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,781 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $62,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 2,412,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,233. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

