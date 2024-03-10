SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $60,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

