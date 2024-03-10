Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49,875 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Splunk

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.