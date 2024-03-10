Sprott ESG Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:SESG) is Sprott Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott ESG Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:SESG – Free Report) by 398.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,414,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,699 shares during the period. Sprott ESG Gold ETF makes up about 4.1% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of Sprott ESG Gold ETF worth $52,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Sprott ESG Gold ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott ESG Gold ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Sprott ESG Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

The Sprott Esg Gold Etf (SESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund reflects the performance of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, by investing in physical gold bullion that meets various ESG criteria and standards, in addition to the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program.

