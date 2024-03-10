Sprott Inc. Acquires 325,811 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,028,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,811 shares during the quarter. i-80 Gold comprises approximately 2.8% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 7.72% of i-80 Gold worth $35,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in i-80 Gold by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. i-80 Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

