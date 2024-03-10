Sprott Inc. Acquires 4,695 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock remained flat at $21.80 during trading hours on Friday. 22,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

