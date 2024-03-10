Sprott Inc. Boosts Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,323 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold accounts for 1.4% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sprott Inc. owned 2.06% of Seabridge Gold worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SA. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,728,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 229,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 513.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 743,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 662,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 702,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,269. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

