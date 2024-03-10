Sprott Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 0.63% of AerSale worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 409,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after buying an additional 1,183,909 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26,053.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 158,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 726,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $17.92.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

