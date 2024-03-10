Sprott Inc. Decreases Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Westlake accounts for 0.9% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Westlake worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,374,000 after buying an additional 236,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Westlake by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,097,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Westlake by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,908,000 after buying an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.68. The stock had a trading volume of 375,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

