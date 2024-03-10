Sprott Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Sprott Inc. lowered its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,605 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 0.27% of First Majestic Silver worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AG shares. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

NYSE AG remained flat at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,176,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.40.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

