Sprott Inc. Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,720 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $12,808,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 98,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $274,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.94. 467,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,696. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

