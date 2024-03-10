Sprott Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,663,000 after purchasing an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,203,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.91. 13,746,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,141. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
