Sprott Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Sprott Inc. cut its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,369,153 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.71% of NovaGold Resources worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,209,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 898,800 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,297,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 883,260 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 226,211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 1,662,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,984. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

