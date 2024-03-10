Sprott Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.5 %

RIO stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,769. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.