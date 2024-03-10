Sprott Inc. Purchases 1,256 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vale by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vale by 508.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Vale Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE VALE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 38,459,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,066,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

