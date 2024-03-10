Sprott Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,798 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.37. 16,081,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,878,926. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

