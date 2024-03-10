Sprott Inc. Sells 349,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,454,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 44.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,447,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879,557. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

