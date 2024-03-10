Sprott Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sprott Inc. decreased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after buying an additional 831,423 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,712,000 after buying an additional 119,695 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $184,773,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after buying an additional 474,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 976,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

