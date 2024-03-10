Status Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.35 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Status has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $200.95 million and $14.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00018412 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00025903 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,423.78 or 0.99993817 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00008982 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00158007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05202854 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $13,127,854.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

