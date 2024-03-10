Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $196.71 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Status has a total market capitalization of $196.71 million and approximately $14.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00018397 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00025731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,396.23 or 1.00037177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008629 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00156167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05202854 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $13,127,854.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

