StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLIR
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.