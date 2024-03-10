StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

