StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62,834 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

