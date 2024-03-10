StockNews.com Downgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average of $159.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.