StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

