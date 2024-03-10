StockNews.com Upgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Donaldson Stock Down 1.5 %

DCI stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $74.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,807 shares of company stock worth $3,176,338. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,799,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,591 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.