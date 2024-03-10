Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.19

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.19 and traded as low as $22.27. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 2,309 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 83,700.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

