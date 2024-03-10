Susquehanna Raises Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $14.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

