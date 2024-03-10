Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,156 shares of company stock worth $6,034,859 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

