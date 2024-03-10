TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $12.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAL. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TAL stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

