Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.62. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.