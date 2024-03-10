Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.74). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.72), with a volume of 237,919 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £354.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,580.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.76.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

