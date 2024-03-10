Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.89.

ON Stock Up 3.3 %

Institutional Trading of ON

Shares of ONON opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. ON has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

