TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Tops $312.43 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $312.43 million and $31.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00020355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001449 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,971,099,246 coins and its circulating supply is 8,959,906,352 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

