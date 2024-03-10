Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.13 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $45.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 994,465,886 coins and its circulating supply is 973,707,341 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

