The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,388. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

