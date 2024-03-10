The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 168,930 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,930 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Trip.com Group worth $37,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TCOM. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

