The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,824 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $35,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,671,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after purchasing an additional 145,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $387.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.25. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

