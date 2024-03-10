The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $35,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $223.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

