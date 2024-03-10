The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 25,811 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 897,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $42,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

