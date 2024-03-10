The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $43,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,911,000 after buying an additional 485,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

ITW opened at $261.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

