The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Catalent were worth $34,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 223,944 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 118.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,335,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,795,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,058 shares during the period.

NYSE CTLT opened at $56.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $72.12.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

