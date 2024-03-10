The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $36.90 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,499 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Welltower worth $36,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

WELL stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

