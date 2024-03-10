The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $40.11 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $40,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $283.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

